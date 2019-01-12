Double Diamond works wonders at the National Liberal Club

Thanks to Lang Rabbie for tweeting this film at me.I assume it must have been @lordbonkers who allowed the National Liberal Club's now lost library to be used for filming this Double Diamond advertisement some 50 years ago during one of the club's occasional financial crises?#maiolicatiling #Waterhouse https://t.co/BzsoMt2WJR— Lang Rabbie (@langrabbie) January 12, 2019
My first instinct was to attribute this to George de Chabris, but it turns out that he was not on the scene until the 1970s. So it does look to be the work of Lord Bonkers. I shall have to choose the right moment to ask him.
Incidentally, the Double Diamond sign I once photographed in Market Harborough is no longer there.
