When a Market Harborough bomber crashed in Shropshire

A Telford-based Bomber Command historian is appealing for Shropshire Star readers' help in shedding more light on a wartime air tragedy which saw a Wellington bomber crash not far from the Lilleshall Monument.So begins a story in my favourite newspaper.
It turns out that the Wellington, which crashed after colliding with a lone British fighter, was on a training flight from RAF Market Harborough.
That is the wartime airfield now partly occupied by HMP Gartree.
The crash took place on 20 November 1944 and claimed the lives of the six crew members of the Wellington as well as the pilot of the Seafire fighter.
