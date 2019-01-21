Monday, January 21, 2019

Rasputin features in our Trivial Fact of the Day


This morning Finedon's Revd Richard Coles tweeted that it was Rasputin's 150th birthday.

He added our Trivial Fact of the Day: Rasputin's murderer Prince Felix Yusupov had been a member of the Bullingdon Club. It's on Wikipedia so it must be true.

Oh, those Russians.
