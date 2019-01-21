Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, January 21, 2019
Rasputin features in our Trivial Fact of the Day
This morning Finedon's Revd Richard Coles tweeted that it was Rasputin's 150th birthday.
He added our Trivial Fact of the Day: Rasputin's murderer Prince Felix Yusupov had been a member of the Bullingdon Club. It's on Wikipedia so it must be true.
Oh, those Russians.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 7:06 pm
