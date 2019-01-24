Thursday, January 24, 2019

Mitchell's Fold: A Shropshire stone circle



Mitchell's Fold is a Bronze Age stone circle, found to the west of the the Stiperstones close to the villages of Priest Weston and White Grit.

It is in Shropshire, but hard against the Welsh border.

I once attempted to fall asleep within it, reasoning that would bring me prophetic dreams, but failed.
