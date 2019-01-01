A relic of Market Harborough Urban District Council

Market Harborough Urban District Council disappeared in 1974 when Harborough District Council was formed. So I wouldn't recommend using this letterbox, which I photographed this afternoon.
The town has lacked its own democratic body since 1974, when Market Harborough Rural District, Billesdon Rural District and Lutterworth Rural District also disappeared.
Market Harborough was a victim of the Conservatives' belief that larger authorities would be more efficient and cheaper to run.
Obsession with size and centralisation is best left to the Labour Party. As so often, the problem witht he modern Conservative Party is that it is not Conservative enough.
No comments:
Post a Comment