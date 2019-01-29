Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Stamford Water Street station in 1947


In 2013 I visited and photographed the former Stamford Water Street or Stamford East station. The terminus of the short line to Essendine, it closed to passengers in 1957.

You can see both the station building and the goods shed in the upper half of this 1947 photograph.

They stand beside the River Welland as it makes its way from Market Harborough to the sea.
