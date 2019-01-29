Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Stamford Water Street station in 1947
In 2013 I visited and photographed the former Stamford Water Street or Stamford East station. The terminus of the short line to Essendine, it closed to passengers in 1957.
You can see both the station building and the goods shed in the upper half of this 1947 photograph.
They stand beside the River Welland as it makes its way from Market Harborough to the sea.
