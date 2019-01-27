Sunday, January 27, 2019

The next Academic Archers conference will be held in Sheffield


The fourth Academic Archers conference will take place from 5-7 April 2019 at the University of Sheffield.

Papers in the programme include:
  • Is Ambridge Parish Council fit for purpose? The Localism Act (2011) and its impact on decision-making and governance in a small rural community
  • "We Should have called him Damien." A discussion of the impact of Henry Archer’s early years on potential crimes of the future
  • Queering Shula
  • Spirits of the Am - A Paranormal Tour of Ambridge

Full details of the conference are on Eventbrite.
