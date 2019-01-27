The next Academic Archers conference will be held in Sheffield

The fourth Academic Archers conference will take place from 5-7 April 2019 at the University of Sheffield.
Papers in the programme include:
- Is Ambridge Parish Council fit for purpose? The Localism Act (2011) and its impact on decision-making and governance in a small rural community
- "We Should have called him Damien." A discussion of the impact of Henry Archer’s early years on potential crimes of the future
- Queering Shula
- Spirits of the Am - A Paranormal Tour of Ambridge
Full details of the conference are on Eventbrite.
No comments:
Post a Comment