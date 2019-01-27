Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, January 27, 2019
After the Bowstring Bridge: Greening Leicester's Braunstone Gate
Yesterday I went back to a quarter of Leicester that greatly exercised me in 2009. I went back to the area that had then been home to the Bowstring Bridge.
Despite a campaign from local residents, the bridge - a remnant of the old Great Central main line through Leicester - and a neighbouring pub were demolished to make way for a new sports centre for De Montfort University.
It all looked rather bleak, and more land is due to be cleared in the area to make room for housing. I don't know if that will involve the removal of the embankment south of the site of the bridge.
One hopeful thing from the day was that I met some people from the Bede Street Community Garden. They have been granted a short-term lease on an old railway arch or two and are working to green this Braunstone Gate area of Leicester.
More power to them - and I did find that the bridge is remembered in a mural on Braunstone Gate.
