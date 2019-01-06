Sunday, January 06, 2019

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Orpheus with his Lute



Time for an excursion into the classics with a Vaughan Williams setting from 1901 or so sung by the English tenor Ben Johnson.

The words are to be found in the play Henry VIII by William Shakespeare and John Fletcher. They come from a portion of it usually attributed to Fletcher.

Anyway, both the words and music are beautiful.
