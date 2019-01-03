When British musicians played with the American blues greats

This is an excerpt from Red, White and Blues, which is a 2005 documentary by Mike Figgis on the British blues scene of the 1960s.
It features clips from interviews with John Mayall, Georgie Fame, Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood.
Steve Winwood, born in 1948, was a young teenager when he played with the American blues greats.
In his biography of Winwood, Chris Welch writes:
In 1963 when the Spencer Davis Group were still semi-pro they had already played with Sonny Boy Williamson, Memphis Slim, Jimmy Witherspoon, Champion Jack Dupree, and Charlie and Inez Fox.You can see a photo of T-Bone Walker playing in what is now a Leicester branch of Sainsbury's on this blog.
