Six of the Best 843

Simon Parker looks at the government’s response to civil disorder in Liverpool in the 1980s and specifically at the policy of 'managed decline'.
"'It’s a programme designed to knock current affairs broadcasting off its axis,' said editor Ross Edwards in that week’s Radio Times, 'then blow a hole in its spluttering head'. It did nothing of the sort, of course. If anything, it carved a path for it." Jude Rogers marks 25 years of The Day Today.
Andy Boddington welcomes plans to improve Mortimer Forest, which straddles the Shropshire and Herefordshire border.
Ian Wells, an English chess prospect who died in 1982 at the age of 17, is remembered by simaginfan.
