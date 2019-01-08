Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Elton and Orston: The least used station in Nottinghamshire
We left Geoff Marshall and friend walking from the least used station in Leicestershire to the least used station in Nottinghamshire.
Leicestershire's Bottesford, well placed to serve a large village, is quite busy for a least used station. But across the border, Elton and Orston is one of those kept open with a minimal service because that is cheaper than going through all the formalities of closing it.
It would be worth the walk from Bottesford just for those two road signs on the bridge.
