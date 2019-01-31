Thursday, January 31, 2019

Market Harborough: The joy of urban dereliction


Last summer planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of the Old Flour Mill in St Mary's Road, Market Harborough, and the adjacent flooded derelict site.

Now the land is up for sale again. Which gives us more time to enjoy this delicious corner of urban neglect.

Urban explorers, incidentally, have been inside the old mill.




