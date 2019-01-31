Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, January 31, 2019
Market Harborough: The joy of urban dereliction
Last summer planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of the Old Flour Mill in St Mary's Road, Market Harborough, and the adjacent flooded derelict site.
Now the land is up for sale again. Which gives us more time to enjoy this delicious corner of urban neglect.
Urban explorers, incidentally, have been inside the old mill.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment