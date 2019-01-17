Rushcliffe Lib Dems invite you to supper with Tom Brake

Embed from Getty Images
On Thursday 7 February Rushcliffe Lib Dems are holding a supper event with Tom Brake MP, the party's spokesperson for Brexit and international trade.
It is being held at the Larwood and Voce Pub and Kitchen, in the shadow of the Trent Bridge cricket ground in West Bridgford.
As well as the chance to hear from Tom on the latest Brexit developments, the organisers promise you lively conversation and the chance to network with fellow Lib Dem members from across the East Midlands "in a relaxed and exclusive venue".
Book via the East Midlands Lib Dems website.
