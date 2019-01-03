Fox hunting banned from the Long Mynd

From the Shropshire Star today:
The National Trust has cancelled its controversial trail hunting licence for the South Shropshire Hunt at the Long Mynd.
The trust put the announcement that the remaining dates of the season were cancelled on its website.
There were set to be trail hunting events on January 8 and 29, but they will no longer go ahead.
It comes after a photographs were taken by Shropshire-based protesters of foxes escaping from hounds in December.I don't know the ins and outs of this case, but the law against fox hunting does appear to be widely flouted.
With characteristic uselessness, this government lacks the will to enforce this law or to abolish it. I would rather they enforced it.
No comments:
Post a Comment