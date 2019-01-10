Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, January 10, 2019
Mike Brearley's All-Time XI
This blog's hero picks his strongest team from the cricketers he played with or against.
I'm pleased to see a place for Abdul Qadir, the great Pakistani leg-spinner who had already done much to revive an apparently lost art before Shane Warne came along.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment