Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Craven Arms Gasworks from above in 1939
I accept that this post will be something of a minority interest, but the photograph has much of interest even if you are not a fan of this strange Shropshire town.
Next to the gasworks, to the west of the line just north of Craven Arms station, stands the former LNWR engine shed. You can also see some carriage sheds and, in the distance, the signal box controlling the Long Lane level crossing, which is still in operation.
Read more about the station and these other buildings on Disused Stations.
