Friday, January 25, 2019
Leonie Orton on her brother Joe
One of the great things about the 2017 events to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Joe Orton was the prominence given to his sister Leonie.
I can recommend her memoirs, which have the splendidly Ortonesque title I Had It In Me.
Note the photo on the front of the book's jacket, which looks like a lost Smiths' sleeve.
