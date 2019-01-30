The psychology of Brexit debated

The academic publishers John Wiley have made a special issue of the Journal of Community & Applied Social Psychology freely available online.
It looks at Brexit and emergent politics and its editors explain:
This special issue considers how social psychology can contribute to an understanding of the political ruptures associated with Brexit, and also what challenges Brexit poses to social psychology itself. In other words, we consider how social psychology can be used to understand the current politics of Brexit and beyond.
