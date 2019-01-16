Six of the Best 842

Edward Robinson says the prospect of Brexit gives him the shivers.
"A little less aggression and a little more listening and Rory Kinnear might’ve been the star of the recent Brexit drama on Channel 4." James Millar on the failure of Cameron, Osborne and Craig Oliver to learn from the referendum of Scottish independence.
Who owns England? In many cases, explains Anna Powell-Smith, it is impossible to find out.
Sam Knight joins the search for England's forgotten footpaths.
"At the end of the book, he still has nobody to love, and nobody to love him back, but he knows who he is: a grasping, arrogant, ambitious coward who would rather accept the job of Deputy Postmaster General, and the rather remote prospect of a Cabinet job when he’s proved his worth, than change." Ray Newman reviews No Love for Johnnie, a 1959 novel by the Labour MP Wilfred Fienburgh.
Nick Swarbrick and Mat Tobin look at myth and landscape in the work of Alan Garner.
