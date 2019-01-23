Six of the Best 844

Geoffrey Evans and Florian Schaffner find that "Brexit has quickly and dramatically replaced the traditional party allegiances of Conservative and Labour in the hearts and minds of voters".
"I am struck by the reluctance to debate the failure of our policy in Libya during the Coalition. Although not the same as Iraq, the parallels are striking. We actually repeated the same fundamental mistake in not preparing for the aftermath of regime change – this we previously criticised Blair for – and we hardly talk about it." Geoffrey Payne on the damage done by Francis Fukuyama's The End of History.
Martha Gill hopes Prince Philip’s crash will lead the media to re-examine its servile approach to the Royal Family.
"Through content in the magazine, on leaflets and even on beer mats, we are essentially instructed to propagandise for a policy that promises to make our livelihoods more precarious." Richard Penderel on working for Tim Martin and Wetherspoons.
Joanna Turner travels to Stratford-upon-Avon in search of Marie Corelli, the town's second most famous literary figure.
Eoghan Lyng chooses the ten best tracks by The Jam.
