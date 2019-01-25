Rochdale Labour councillor joins the Liberal Democrats

From Rochdale Online:
Balderstone and Kirkholt councillor Kathleen Nickson has left the Labour Party and joined the Liberal Democrats.
Councillor Nickson, who won 52% of the vote in last May’s elections, cites alleged bullying and aggression as the reason for switching to the Liberal Democrats.
She said: "I simply could not go working in an undemocratic manner. I was being told how to vote, being threatened and effectively blocked from being able to do my job as an elected member in the Labour Party."The paper also Andy Kelly, leader of the Lib Dem group on the council:
"Councillor Nickson has thought deeply before reaching this decision and we both welcome her to the party and commit to supporting her important work for the residents of Balderstone and Kirkholt."
