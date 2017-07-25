Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Approaching St Mary the Virgin's Church, Bottesford
Yesterday I was locked out of a church full of monuments to the local aristocracy - Exton in Rutland.
Today I got into St Mary the Virgin's Church, Bottesford, where the Dukes of Rutland are buried.
More of their tombs another day. For tonight, let's just enjoy the view of the church's 212ft spire as you approach it across a field path from the village's railway station.
The Bonkers tombs in St Asquith's are very fine too, of course.
