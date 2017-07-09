Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, July 09, 2017
Vince Cable's appearance on The Andrew Marr Show displayed his strengths
Here is Vince Cable on Andrew Marr's show this morning.
There are two important points about his observation that Brexit may not happen.
The first is that it has received media coverage throughout the day - something the Liberal Democrats have struggled for since the rout of 2015.
The second is that it shows Vince's particular strength. He has the priceless ability to come over as being above politics while he is being very political.
