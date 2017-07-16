Six of the Best 708

James O'Brien on Brexit and the aftermath of the general election.
underthewesternfreeway analyses what it means to steal a poster board.
It's time for an all-party parliamentary group on land value taxation, says Joe Bourke.
"The many maps contained within the book are rendered as works of art and it includes a particularly beautiful visualisation of the proposed (but later superseded) scheme for the Neasden interchange on the North Circular." LCC Municipal has fallen in love with the Willesden Survey of 1949.
Eyesore Magazine has a podcast interview with Iain Sinclair. All his usual subjects are touched upon, so it makes a good introduction to his work.
Karen Strike takes us into The Vanilla Fudge room - a lost chapter from Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
