Tuesday, July 18, 2017
To Market Harborough and the Beerhouse by canal
An amiable travel video that appeared on YouTube today.
The 1985 Liberal Party Assembly was organised from two semi-converted narrow boats moored at Foxton. That mooring was through the brick bridge you see at about 1:03 when they stop to open the swing bridge.
