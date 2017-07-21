Six of the Best 710

Carolyne Willow shows that the deliberate infliction of pain is still used on children in care.
Alan Jay Levinovitz says economists turned economics into a highly paid pseudoscience because of their fetishising of mathematical models.
"If I put food on the table from writing BuzzFeed columns, or were up for course renewal at a local journalism school, this piece of writing would not exist." Jonathan Kay on what social media is doing to our intellectual landscape.
Sam Kitchener reviews a new exhibition of British realist painting from the interwar years at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art and asks if those artists were scared of the modern world.
On the night of Friday 16 May 1941, a single German bomber killed 11 people in the Leicestershire town of Hinckley. Read about it on Hinckley Past and Present.
"One of the most distinctive actresses of the 20th century, with her inimitable, tremulous voice, arrestingly unusual features and irresistible presence, guaranteed to wrench your attention away from everything else on screen." Rick Burin celebrates the wonderful Wendy Hiller.
