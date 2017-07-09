Sunday, July 09, 2017

Jethro Tull: Velvet Green



One of the young people at work told me that a special 40th anniversary edition of Jethro Tull's LP Songs from the Wood has been issued.

Good news, except that as (along with Kate Bush's The Kick Inside) Songs from the Wood was my favourite record when I was in the sixth form, there must be some mistake. Maybe they mean fourth anniversary?

Whatever the truth of that, here is one of the best tracks from the LP.
