Friday, July 14, 2017
The estuary of the River Erme, Cornwall
This photo, taken in 1992 or 1993 as far as I can recall, shows the estuary of the River Erme in Cornwall.
Other estuaries on the South West Coastal Path have a bridge or a ferry, but you have to wade the Erme at low tide.
I arrived a bit before then, but took local advice and crossed a little downstream from where the guidebook said. I had no problems.
