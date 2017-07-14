Friday, July 14, 2017

The estuary of the River Erme, Cornwall



This photo, taken in 1992 or 1993 as far as I can recall, shows the estuary of the River Erme in Cornwall.

Other estuaries on the South West Coastal Path have a bridge or a ferry, but you have to wade the Erme at low tide.

I arrived a bit before then, but took local advice and crossed a little downstream from where the guidebook said. I had no problems.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)