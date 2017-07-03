The History of Owen Jones

I was going to write a blog post about Owen Jones.
About how he had upset the true believers by expressing his lack of faith in Jeremy Corbyn - 10 times according to Guido Fawkes - and is now desperately trying to get back into the true believers' good books.
But the Lion & Unicorn blog has written it for me:
Jones’s current cry for loyalty has the ring of a plea for forgiveness. He was weak. He denied his leader, betrayed his fellow disciples, but now the sinner repents. In 2016 he worried about a ‘belief that even differences of opinion on the left can’t be tolerated’, and warned: ‘ well, that cannot bode well.’ A year on, he is arguing that what’s needed now are spokespeople who believe 110 per cent in ‘a genuinely socialist agenda’.
No comments:
Post a Comment