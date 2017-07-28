Six of the Best 713

Matthew Green offers a sober assessment of Liberal Democrat prospects under our new leader.
"The progressive alliance can only work when everyone is genuinely willing to work together. If they are all fighting over the same voters then it was always a fallacy." Neil Monnery draws a lesson from this year's general election campaign.
"Looking back at the time of the 1967 Act even those supporting decriminalisation called homosexuality ‘a disability’ and ‘a great weight of shame’. Bisexuals didn’t even occur to them. Goodness knows what they’d think of all the diversity of sexuality we share today! It shows us how far we’ve come, how hard that fight has been, and how much further we still have to go." Jennie Rigg marks an important anniversary.
Melanie Phillips is rightly critical of the way some exploited the plight of Charlie Gard and his parents.
Social workers and other professionals need to do more to help looked-after children achieve their potential, and to diminish the ‘stigma’ of being in care, research has found. Alex Turner on the findings of a new survey.
James Fitzgerald introduces us to the inhabitants of Eel Pie Island.
