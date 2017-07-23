Sunday, July 23, 2017

Thompson Twins: You Take Me Up



Another song from the reruns of Top of the Pops.

This was a hit in 1984, and sounds much better today than I had remembered.

But I still don't believe the Thompson Twins know what it means to work hard on machines.
