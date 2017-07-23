Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Thompson Twins: You Take Me Up
Another song from the reruns of Top of the Pops.
This was a hit in 1984, and sounds much better today than I had remembered.
But I still don't believe the Thompson Twins know what it means to work hard on machines.
