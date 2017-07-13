"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, July 13, 2017
The Great Quorn Public Lavatory Dispute of 1961
Click on the still above to watch a film about this, complete with doggerel commentary, on the British Film Institute site.
No comments:
Post a Comment