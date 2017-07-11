Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A podcast on Dickens' railways
Including a link to a podcast on Dickens' story The Signalman in a recent Six of the Best led me to this one.
Professor Stephen Gill from Lincoln College, Oxford, gives an approachable talk about the influence the railways had on Charles Dickens' writing.
The photograph above shows the aftermath of the 1865 railway accident at Staplehurst in which Dickens was himself involved.
Despite my experience in the same county, I have yet to become a great novelist.
