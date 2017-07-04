Tuesday, July 04, 2017

The Little R'Ale House at Wellingborough station


The Little R'Ale House is a micro pub at Wellingborough station and has just celebrated its first birthday.

It is based in the old Ammo Room, where the detonators used in fog were stored. There are also a few tables outside, which was welcome in Saturday afternoon's sun.






