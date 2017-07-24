On not being able to get into St Peter and St Paul's, Exton

Pevsner says:
There are no churches in Rutland and few in England in which English sculpture from the C16 to the C18 can be studied so profitably and enjoyed so much as at Exton. The church contains nine important monuments, and several of them are of outstanding value.And the church's webpage says it is open during daylight hours.
But when I got there today I found that, despite notices about CCTV and Church Watch, not to mention Divine Omniscience and the possibility of Eternal Damnation, it was locked.
So I enjoyed a wander round the churchyard and the views of parkland. The church was largely built after being struck by lightning in the 19th century and given a slightly eccentric tower and spire combo in the process.
