Saturday, July 29, 2017
A heron by the canal in Loughborough
I went to Loughborough today to have a look at the preserved Great Central line.
Work on reconstructing the bridge over the Midland main line is underway. This will eventually connect two preserved sections of the Great Central, creating an 18-mile length of preserved rail.
The shortest route from Loughborough station to the the Great Central's preserved Loughborough Central lies along the canal towpath.
Walking that way today I met this heron. Always solitary and a little disreputable, I feel sorry for these birds.
