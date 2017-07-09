Sutton Park station, Sutton Coldfield, in the early 1980s

Taken in 1981 or 1982, this photo shows the former Sutton Park station in Sutton Coldfield.
It stood on the line from Water Orton and Castle Bromwich to Walsall. That line closed to passengers in 1965 but is still used by freight trains.
Sutton Park station has been the postal depot for British forces overseas by the end of the second world war and remained a Royal Depot after that.
Disused Stations tells the story of its later days:
Sutton Park station continued to be served by mail trains until about 1987. The Royal Mail depot at Sutton Park continued to be used, served by road vehicles.
The passenger station building was used for a period as offices but by the mid 1990s had fallen into dereliction. It was demolished in 1999.The only other thing to record is that I recall being surprised to meet one of my old teachers for Market Harborough (one I did not like) on the way back from taking this photo.
No comments:
Post a Comment