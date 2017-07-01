Market Harborough station waits for reconstruction

The long-mooted scheme to straighten the railway line through Market Harborough station is finally to become reality.
This summer a new car park will be built on the east side of the line and in a couple of years the tracks will be slewed to pass through the existing car park on the other side.
The result will be that the train coming towards us in the final photo will keep going straight on.
And we are promised longer platforms, no gap to mind and even a footbridge with lifts. The station building itself will not be affected.
I took some photos today to record the old goods shed and sidings that will soon be sacrificed to the new car park. I found the Portakabins had already moved in.
