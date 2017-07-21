Friday, July 21, 2017

Football mascots observing silences before games


I was introduced today to the comic gold that is photographs of football mascots observing silences before games.

Here, borrowed from The Peterborough Defect, is a shot of Fleetwood Town's Captain Cod remembering the dead of two world wars.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)