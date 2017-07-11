Six of the Best 707

Mark Pack suggests 11 things to do with new Liberal Democrat members.
"Militant has returned. Of course, not quite the same people. Many of the people who have joined the new Militant – Momentum – were not born then. But some are the same people with less hair and even less imagination!" Richard Kemp sees the resurgence of an old opponent in Liverpool.
Carne Ross, diplomat turned philosophical anarchist, is profiled by Andrew Anthony.
Michelle Sowey says teaching philosophy to children is a great idea.
"'How are we Flat Earthers supposed to explain to our friends the solar eclipse in August?' asked one attendee. The room fell silent. 'We'll have to do more research and get back to you on that.'" Graham Ambrose on America's burgeoning Flat Earth movement.
David Pountain explains how Bonnie and Clyde brought the French New Wave to Hollywood.
No comments:
Post a Comment