Sunday, July 23, 2017
Leicester's sweary statue chills out
If you live hereabouts you may have seen a street performer dressed as a silver statue swearing live on East Midlands Today. He told the Leicester Mercury why he did it.
Anyway, I saw him by the clock tower yesterday, hanging out with the Hare Krishna people.
I hope they will prove a calming influence on him.
