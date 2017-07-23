Sunday, July 23, 2017

Leicester's sweary statue chills out



If you live hereabouts you may have seen a street performer dressed as a silver statue swearing live on East Midlands Today. He told the Leicester Mercury why he did it.

Anyway, I saw him by the clock tower yesterday, hanging out with the Hare Krishna people.

I hope they will prove a calming influence on him.


