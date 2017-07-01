Welcome to the new Liberal Democrat bloggers

Louis Milan: A Liberal Perspective is a new blog.
Louis writes of the Queen's speech:
Perhaps most notable about the Queen’s Speech earlier today was that which was omitted, rather than that which was included. No mention of the manifesto pledges on fox hunting, grammar schools, the triple lock on pensions, free school meals or the Winter Fuel allowance, only highlights the weakness of Theresa May’s government, not being too controversial to ensure that she can keep her job as Prime Minister.Whatever's Left is written by Jack Flemming and has been running for some years.
Jack wrote of the dementia tax during the election campaign:
A system which makes an individual pay for their own care, regardless of how it is capped, is inherently unfair. Rather than sharing the burden of unforcosts and uncontrollable medical costs fairly across society, it penalises people for being ill. Let me repeat that. The Conservative policy forces ill people to pay for their care. This is entirely antithetical to the principles of the NHS. It is fundamentally unfair that two otherwise identical people will pay vastly different sums due to an accident of health.
No comments:
Post a Comment