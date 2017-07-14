That boring Market Harborough plaque explained

This sign caused some hilarity on Twitter today - and at least it gave Jeremy Vine a break from playing Bermuda Triangle by Barry Manilow.You know some towns have plaques featuring inventors, playwrights and musicians? Well Market Harborough has this— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 13, 2017
(via @alistaircoleman) pic.twitter.com/KCRsXrOaq7
What it commemorates is the innovative traffic calming measures - raised crossings and kerbs and so on - that were put installed in the town centre after the bypass opened.
They sound commonplace today, but were innovative then. So much so that the government provided the money for them as a trial.
And if Market Harborough Urban District Council really was the first authority in Britain to put cat's eyes in the road, there should be an obelisk.
