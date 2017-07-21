Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, July 21, 2017
Why Liberal Democrat members should subscribe to Liberator
I have already posted Lord Bonkers' Diary from the current issue of Liberator and given you a taste of the party gossip to be found in Radical Bulletin.
But there is more to Liberator than that. As well as being the Liberal Democrats' Private Eye, it also aspires to be their New Statesman or Spectator.
You can download two articles from the new issue as pdfs.
There's Liz Barker's account of her attempts to address Tim Farron's line on gay sex. And there's Liberator's traditional questionnaire to party leadership contenders (even though there was only one contender this time).
Subscribers to the print magazine will also have read Tony Greaves, Michael Meadowcroft, Paul Hindley and others on Lib Dems' election result and Marianne Magnin on the French election.
The conclusion is clear. If you are a new (or old) Liberal Democrat you should subscribe to Liberator.
