Theresa told such Dreadful Lies, It made one Gasp and Stretch one's Eyes

Theresa May has said she had no regrets about calling the early election that stripped her of a parliamentary majority...This is not true.
Of course, Theresa May regrets losing her majority, revitalising the Labour Party and being forced to dispense with the services of her two closest advisers.
Everyone knows that Theresa May regrets losing her majority, revitalising the Labour Party and being forced to dispense with the services of her two closest advisers.
Theresa May knows that everyone knows that Theresa May regrets losing her majority, revitalising the Labour Party and being forced to dispense with the services of her two closest advisers.
So what does she imagine she is accomplishing.by telling such an obvious lie.
I suppose she imagines it makes her look tough and confident. In reality it just makes her look ridiculous.
