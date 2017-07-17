Lord Bonkers' Diary: Meadowcroft and the magic money tree

Thursday
I complain about the prime minister to Meadowcroft this morning as we inspect my gardens. “Did you heaer her tell that nurse there is no magic money tree?” I ask. “It sounded Terribly Patronising. Mind you, I suppose she is right. There is no such thing as a magic money tree, is there?”
To my surprise, Meadowcroft replies hotly: “What I have in my greenhouses be no one’s business but my own, I’ll thank you to know.” Later I hear him drive off in his new Ferrari.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South-West 1906-10.
