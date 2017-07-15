Saturday, July 15, 2017

J.W. Logan's cricket ground at East Langton


Down at Third Man once described the cricket ground this blog's hero J.W. Logan MP gave to the village of East Langton as "the mythic cricket ground that all lovers of the game believe one day they will stumble on".

I have blogged about its history before. And today I called in to see some cricket there.

If I read the Langtons Cricket Club site correctly, I was watching their second XI play Bitteswell.







Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)