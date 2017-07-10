Monday, July 10, 2017

Freddie and Fiona are still at the New New European

The last time Lord Bonkers met Freddie and Fiona they were working for a newspaper called the New New European.

When I saw this tweet today, I reflected once again that the old boy has a better idea of what is going on than most of us.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)