The two bridges across the Nene at Irthlingborough

Today the A6 crosses the Nene, its meadows and backwaters, on a concrete viaduct. It must have been quite something when it opened in 1936.
Before then traffic had to negotiate a narrow medieval bridge. A Guide to the Industrial Heritage of Northamptonshire says
A 1920s attempt to widen the bridge and its approaches half-way through when it was that the entire bridge as on the move seawards!It looks as though a recent strike by a vehicle has sent some of the stonework in that direction too.
