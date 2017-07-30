Sunday, July 30, 2017

The two bridges across the Nene at Irthlingborough


Today the A6 crosses the Nene, its meadows and backwaters, on a concrete viaduct. It must have been quite something when it opened in 1936.

Before then traffic had to negotiate a narrow medieval bridge. A Guide to the Industrial Heritage of Northamptonshire says
A 1920s attempt to widen the bridge and its approaches half-way through when it was that the entire bridge as on the move seawards!
It looks as though a recent strike by a vehicle has sent some of the stonework in that direction too.









